US House bans TikTok from official devices

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Members of the House of Representatives and their staff will no longer be able to use TikTok on electronic devices managed by the House.

Lawmakers and staff members who have the short-form video hosting app on a house mobile device must uninstall it.

An internal notice announcing the change identified TikTok as “high risk to users due to a number of security risks.”

Separately, the government is expected to soon ban TikTok from all federal devices.

That change is part of legislation included in the $1.7 trillion government funding bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.