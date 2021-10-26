US 460 in Menifee County to be closed Friday, Nov. 5

Drainage replacement over Cain Branch in Means community

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) –Drivers who use US 460 in western Menifee County will need to find an alternate route on Friday, Nov. 5. The highway will be closed at milepoint 2.8 for replacement of a drainage structure. This location is at Cain Branch, just east of Major Wilhoit Road, in the Means area.

Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 7 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic. This will impact travel between Frenchburg and Mt. Sterling.

No marked detour will be posted. Passenger vehicles can use KY 713 (Hawkins Branch/Indian Creek Road) as an alternate route. Drivers of larger vehicles such as tractor-trailer trucks and campers may prefer to use I-64 and KY 36 through Bath County to bypass the closure.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.