US 25 Yard Sale wraps up over the weekend

Organizers say there will be another one in October

(WTVQ) – One of the nation’s largest yard sales wrapped up this weekend along US 25 in Kentucky

7 counties and about 18 towns are involved in 200 mile long yard sale.

The sale provides opportunities for schools, churches, non profits and people to make some cash.

Organizers say the goal is to get people off the interstate and into their towns, which helps economic development.

“It’s just nice, you get to meet a lot of people and buy some things. I’ve pretty much bought what I’ve sold but that’s okay. And we have some household items. We did sell a lot yesterday and today.” said Donna Brewer who hosted a yard sale with her church.

