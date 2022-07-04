Urgent cares receive calls all day regarding July 4th related injuries

Nurse practitioners says depending of the severity of the injury, some patients will have to go to the ER instead of urgent care

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Experts at the urgent cares says that accidents can happen on this holiday and do very often. On Monday, the nurse practitioners working at the urgent care in Hamburg told ABC 36 that the phone was ringing from minor injuries associated with fourth. The clinic says that it wasn’t just fireworks-related injuries they saw.

Over the last 15 years, injuries and deaths related to fireworks have climbed 25 percent. That statistic is according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

While many think of firework-related injuries on the fourth, Nurse practitioners say they tend to see more injuries from simply being outside this time of year

“We’ve been seeing a lot of grilling burns bee stings. A lot of people are outside this time of year so we are treating a lot of burns bee stings lacerations,” says Medical assistant Jessica Clay.

Clay and Jennifer Perena, as medical assistant as well say depending on how serious they are, often times they send *those* patients directly to the ER

“If it’s a first and second degree burn that’s something we could treat something more severe like a third and fourth degree burn we usually send them to the ER. It’s because we have limited equipment here and we want them to have better treatment,” says Perena.

While it may seem like a good idea to head for the sink and run cold water under that burn, health experts say it’s best to leave the treatment to the pro’s.

“You never want to really run over cold water so we don’t recommend that,” adds Clay.