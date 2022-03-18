Urgent adoptions needed at Clark County Animal Shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter.

The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.

The shelter is asking for help in saving the dogs by finding homes for them.

Applications must be filed before people can meet with the dogs and appointments should be scheduled in advance.

More information on adopting a pet at the Clark County Animal Shelter can be found HERE.