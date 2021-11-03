Urban County Council members learn about fire safety, rescue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Urban County Council members are learning what it means to be a firefighter with the Lexington Fire Department.

Wednesday, councilmembers were able to see how challenging the job is for themselves at the Lexington Fire Department Training Academy.

“We’re going to give them an opportunity to see a simulated fire, or an acutal fire, later today. They’ll perform vehicle extracations and other things that their division of fire does,” said Lexington Fire Department Chief Jason Wells.

The day-long crash course, called Council Field Day, is similar to the Lexington Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy. The day’s agenda included rappelling off a 70-foot tower, putting out a fire, learning about fire behavior, and participating in a vehicle extrication simulation.

“Some of the components of just the basics of doing this job, even us just wearing this equipment all day, you can see kind of what, how that might be challenging,” said Fifth District Councilmember Liz Sheehan.

It’s all to better understand the way the Lexington Fire Department serves the community.

“We get to kind of experience in a very safe way of what the firefighters do on a daily basis. And get a little perspective on the challenges and the equipment that they use and get a better understanding and perspective of what they go through,” said Council At-Large Chuck Ellinger.

Council At-Large Ellinger says the program is a way to understand how the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government can better assist the department.

“It’s good to come and see what they do to know how we can help them out on making sure they have the right equipment so they can do their job the best way they can,” said Ellinger.

Councilmembers also heard from paramedics and participated in a question-and-answer session before the end of the day.