Urban county council candidates talk public safety

Brack Marquette and Brenda Monarrez both say public safety is their top priority

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The November elections are just a little more than a month away. Tuesday night, a candidate forum between Brack Marquette and Brenda Monarrez who are running for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council District 4.

Both candidates stressing their top priorities as Lexington’s public safety.

“The uptick in violence across the board in Lexington is very troubling,” says Marquette.

Monarrez says one-third of this year’s homicides have been domestic violence-related with another third involving youth. To help combat violence in these areas, Monarrez says she wants to see Lexington work with more non profits like ONE Lexington.

“They and any nonprofit that takes on this task are going to have a tough battle against them and we need to be a bit patient because any efforts are going to take time,” says Monarrez. “We need to be consistent and we need to let those organizations do the work in order to see the benefits of those work.”

Marquette says he never envisioned a Lexington that would be dealing with gangs and middle-schoolers carrying guns. He says part of the solution is fixing staffing issues at the Lexington Police Department and at the Fayette County Detention Center.

“Parenting is a huge part of the issue and poverty. So those are just some of the facets that are involved and this community is going to have to give a maximum amount of attention to that over the next few years,” says Marquette.

Wednesday night, another Urban County Council candidate forum will take place in District 7 between Joseph Hale and Preston Worley. It will be held at the Eastside branch of the Lexington Public Library starting at 5:30 P.M. Learn more at THIS LINK.