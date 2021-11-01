Urban Council to take public comment Tuesday on $120 million funding list

One of two meetings this week to try to narrow down list.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Urban County Council Committee of Whole will take a step this week toward narrowing down the city’s list of projects on which to spend $120 million in federal stimulus money during the next three years.

Council is scheduled to hold two American Rescue Plan Act-related Committee of the Whole (COW ) meetings. The Council is deliberating on how to spend the federal ARPA stimulus funds.

So far, five Council subgroups have produced recommended project lists. But following a meeting last week, only three projects were funded:

— $1 million foro VisitLex/Hospitality Industry Recovery from the Economic Growth Committee

— $10 million for Affordable Housing from the Equity Services Committee

— $30,000 for a partnership with Scott County/Spectrum and a RFP related to the Federal Infrastructure Bill from the Infrastructure Committee

This week’s first meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday to take public comment. The meeting is in the Government Center’s 2nd floor Council Chamber.

This may be one of the best and last chances to address the pending list (click here to see the entire list nov 2 2021 arpa list)

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the second Committee of the Whole meeting is 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 in the same meeting room. Council members are expected to continue discussing the list, next steps and future meetings.