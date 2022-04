UPIKE graduation May 7

Ceremonies will be held at The Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Graduation at the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at The Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The school says the Health Professions Commencement will be held at 9:00 a.m. and the UPIKE Commencement at 2:00 p.m.

The two ceremonies will be held under “normal” operations for the first time since the pandemic hit.

For more information, click here.