UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to murder in Jackson County

Investigators say foul play is suspected

UPDATE: (09/04/2022)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County.

As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Clemmons, 43 years old of McKee, KY, is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with Murder and Receiving Stolen Property.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes.

Original Press Release Below

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a residence on Rice Hill Road in Jackson County.

The ongoing investigation indicates a vehicle belonging to the victim, Mary King Abrams 2017 Ford Escape Gray in color was stolen from her residence. The vehicle is believed to have a license plate of 151-XRR. The individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the occupants for safety reasons. Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation, or observed suspicious activity in the area of Rice Hill Road, are asked to call local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Personnel and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

—-

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Jackson County.

According to KSP on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. State Police got a call about a woman dead inside a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee.

A preliminary investigation found that 83-year-old Mary King Abrams had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

Investigators say foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 859-623-2404 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.