UPDATE: Vigil held to keep memory of Knott County high schooler alive

Aaron "Mick" Crawford died after helping family friends clean up from the flood

UPDATE AUGUST 20, 2022

HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds gathered at the Knott County Central High School football field for a vigil in honor of Aaron “Mick” Crawford, an 18-year-old who would have been a junior this year at Knott County Central. Crawford was a football player and wrestler for the school.

It was evident by the crowd at Mick Crawford’s vigil that he was deeply loved by his friends and family and touched many lives in his short one.

“Give somebody a pat on the back or a hug or just tell them you care about them, tell them they look nice today because that’s what Mick would do,” says Mick’s mom, Ronda Crawford.

His family says he had a heart for Jesus and helping others. They say he died doing something he loved, helping family friends clean up after the devastating flood.

“I catch myself questioning God and asking Him why and I guess we’ll never be able to answer that,” says Ronda.

“Let us celebrate tonight, Mick Crawford, as a friend and neighbor, as a teammate, classmate, a person who made a difference,” says Knott County Central High School Principal Robert Pollard.

Organizers of the vigil tell ABC 36 Mick’s mom asked the school not to let her son’s memory die.

ORIGINAL STORY

HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Knott County high school student has suddenly passed away after becoming ill when helping a family friend clean out their house that had been destroyed in the recent flooding.

Aaron Crawford, 18, started to feel sick while helping a family friend clean and decided to come home. That’s when his mother rushed him to the ICU where he was then airlifted to the UK Hospital.

The family currently does not know the cause of death, but his family decided to donate his organs saying that is what he would have wanted.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted condolences for his family saying, “Britainy and I are praying for the family of Aaron Crawford, a heroic high school student in Knott county who was bravely helping in the recovery efforts following the flooding.”