UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant

UPDATE: (1/21/2023)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) –

We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend.

That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one of the officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid.

Well, since then it seems only more controversy has followed the event.

According to the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP, due to the rise in concern over the January 17th event, it got canceled at its original venue.

But, the NAACP says it learned it was then moved that same night to Anna’s Greek restaurant where Mattingly was still a speaker.

The NAACP says the restaurant remained open to the public while the event took place in the balcony area, and while other people were enjoying dinner, they all of a sudden had to see and listen to graphic descriptions of the raid that led to the shooting of Breonna Taylor

According to the NAACP, there were also reports of video footage of her death being played.

In the NAACP’s release, the organization says the restaurant is supposed to be family-friendly and that “It is beyond reprehensible to subject anyone let alone children and customers of African American descent to such indecent exposure, graphic and upsetting images while they were attempting to enjoy their meal.”

The NAACP is investigating this incident at Anna’s Greek restaurant and is asking any witnesses with information to contact them.

(ORIGINAL STORY (1/17/2023)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gubernatorial candidate Kentucky AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles has backed out of attending an event tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Bowling Green that features one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

In a statement provided by his campaign, Quarles says: “I, like other candidates running for Governor, have been invited to introduce myself to this group. I was invited independently of other speakers and due to the controversial nature of another speaker at this event, we have decided to reschedule to a later date.”

The event, hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central KY is a dinner buffet at the Bowling Green Country Club. It featured Quarles and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was one of three officers involved in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment. Mattingly fired shots that hit Taylor.

Since then, Mattingly has written and published a book titled ‘12 seconds in the dark. A police officer’s firsthand account of the Breonna Taylor raid‘.

The announcement of Tuesday’s event sparked controversy among many. Kentucky Democratic Party Chair, Colmon Elridge tweeted the following:

“From Till to Taylor, the extreme right has a legacy of traumatizing & ridiculing POC when innocent black folk are murdered, but this is abhorrent. Apparently, the worth of a murdered innocent black woman is a country club dinner at $40 per person, tax & tip included.”

And another tweet stated: “The 1A is precious, even for those who use it to monetize the murder of innocent citizens & to traumatize their family. But any candidate who believes this is just politics or not a big deal is unworthy of serving & is clearly not interested in governing for all Kentuckians.”

State Rep. Lamin Swann also tweeted: “Sickening a Kentucky gubernatorial candidate wants to lift a name like this! Kentucky, we can do better!”

BG Freedom Walkers in Bowling Green also responded to the announcement of the event with a planned protest against the fundraiser and in honor of Breonna Taylor, set to begin 30 minutes before the start of the dinner Tuesday.

ABC 36 reached out to BG Freedom Walkers for further comment but has not received a response back.

The Republican Women’s Club later took down its Facebook post promoting the event and put out the following press release defending the event.

“The Republican Women’s Club of South Central KY is open to people of all races, religions, and ages. One of the objectives of our organization is to educate members regarding community issues and topics of political, social, and financial concern. Sometimes these issues can be controversial and complex. In order to protect our freedoms of speech and due process, we are committed to providing peaceful forums to present information and opinions by knowledgeable parties regarding issues and events of our day.

We have recently invited Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly to speak at our meeting to obtain a firsthand account of the drug raid where Breonna Taylor was killed in Louisville. Sgt. Mattingly was one of the officers involved and injured in the raid. Sgt. Mattingly will be sharing his firsthand accounts of the evening.

These events may be controversial however, we believe Sgt. Mattingly has the right to share his experience. Other individuals with firsthand experience relating to this case are welcome to request an opportunity to speak to our organization as well.”

ABC 36 has also reached out to the club for more information on if the event will be canceled following Quarles backing out, or if it will still be held. We have not received a response.