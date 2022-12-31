UPDATE: Victim identified in triple shooting on Bradley Court in Lexington

Lexington Police say they were called around 7:20 Friday night to the 400 block of Bradley Court

UPDATE: (12/31/22)

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim who died at the scene, as 21-year-old Tyron Shaw of Lexington.

(12/30/22)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DECEMBER 30, at 9:40 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has been called to a scene on Bradley Court in Lexington, where police say they are investigating an assault with several victims.

Lexington Police say they were called around 7:20 Friday night to the 400 block of Bradley Court in reference to an assault. When they got there, they found several victims.

As of this writing, officers are not releasing information about the status of those victims.

Officers say they are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police or submit a tip anonymously to Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 36 for the latest details.