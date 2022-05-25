UPDATE: Victim identified in Locust Avenue shooting

UPDATE 5/25 8:43 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man found shot dead inside a house at 413 Locust Avenue has been identified as 29-year-old Malcolm Long, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Long died of a gunshot wound around 4:43 P.M. Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a shooting on Locust Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

UPDATE 11:20 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An emotional scene in Lexington Tuesday after a man was found shot dead inside a house in the 400 block of Locust Avenue. His death, the city’s 18th homicide this year and third just this week.

Around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, Lexington Police responded to a call on Locust Avenue and say when they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead inside a home with a gunshot wound. According to police, the 29-year-old was murdered. The Fayette County Coroner has still not released the victim’s name.

“I need my brother, I couldn’t save my brother, I always save my brother,” a woman cried out.

A large crowd, including family and friends, gathered throughout the evening to support one another. Their cries heard loudly as they wonder who could be responsible.

“I swear to God, I swear to God,” yells another woman. “My baby. No, no, no, no, no, no, no.”

Police are asking anyone who may have home surveillance video to contact the department. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or you can submit a tip HERE.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington after a body was found inside a home in the 400-block of Locust Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lexington police, a 29-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

