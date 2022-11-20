UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal car crash on Winchester Rd Saturday

UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old Emily Elizabeth Blair of Nicholasville.

The coroner says Blair was pronounced dead at the scene on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 person is dead after a car crash in Lexington, Saturday night.

Lexington Police say the 2 vehicle crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Winchester Road, near the intersection of Man O’War Blvd.

1 person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway in both directions is shutdown for now as CRU investigates the scene.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we know more.