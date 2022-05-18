UPDATE: Victim identified in East New Circle Road shooting

The shooting happened on Meadow Lane at East New Circle Road just before 6:00 p.m.

UPDATE (MAY 18TH) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 42-year-old Eric Boone.

—–

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington after police say a man was shot Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East New Circle Road, near the intersection of Meadow Lane.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators are asking the public for any information. You can submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers HERE.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that led to the temporary closure of roads in and around the crime scene.

Police say at 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call and a person down at Meadow Lane and East New Circle Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found a person shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s gender, name or condition.

A white Dodge Charger at the scene had bullet holes in it.

Investigators say they are still working to piece together exactly what happened.

Police say no suspects at this time.

There was a traffic impact.

Meadow Lane was closed between Emerson Drive and East New Circle Road and the inner loop of East New Circle Road was closed between Bryan Avenue and Meadow Lane while police investigated.