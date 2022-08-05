UPDATE: Victim identified in August Dr. shooting Friday morning

Lexington Police say it happened a little before 2AM Friday morning

UPDATE: 8/6/2022 (WTVQ)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victim in the August Drive shooting on Friday morning has been identified.

The Fayette Co. Coroner has identified the man as 44-year-old James Allen Palmatier.

——

UPDATE 8/5/22 AT 11:00 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Augusta Drive early Friday morning.

Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with Murder and 1st degree Wanton Endangerment.

According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in at 1:53 A.M. Friday morning on the 1000 block of Augusta Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department.

Smith is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Fayette County Coroner.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AUGUST 5, 2022 AT 5:48 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in a little bit before 2AM Friday morning on the 1000 block of Augusta Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they have no suspects at this time and are asking the public’s help for any information they may have on this case.

This is a developing story.