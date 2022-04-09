UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after 4 car crash, 1 with life-threatening injuries

One person has life-threatening injuries, the other's injuries are non-life threatening

UPDATE 7:35 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say just after 5:30 P.M. a call came in for a 4 vehicle collision on Winchester Road between Man O’War and Bahama Rd.

Police say both sides of Winchester road are closed between Man O’War and Bahama Rd. Police were unsure when it would be open again.

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries, one with non-life threatening.

Police didn’t say how many total people were involved in the accident. It’s still unknown whether the 2 taken to the hospital were in the same car.

Lexington Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are currently working an injury crash with multiple cars involved on Winchester Road near Man O’War Blvd,.

We will continue to update you as we know more.