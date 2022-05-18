UPDATE: Traffic patterns back to normal at parkway exit in Perry County

Traffic patterns at Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers Parkway were altered in early May to remove a slide and repair pavement

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Traffic patterns are back to normal at Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County, according to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet.

The patterns were altered May 5, 2022 to remove a slide and repair pavement, according to the state.

The return to normal traffic occurred ahead of schedule, according to the state.

Drivers are reminded that the area, between milepoints 56.1 and 57.2 on the parkway, remains an active work zone. Motorists should reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment. A work zone speed limit of 45 mph is in effect through the project area, according to the state.