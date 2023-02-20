UPDATE: Teenager shot and killed after breaking into Lexington home

UPDATE (7:00 A.M. 2/20/23) :

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager is dead after breaking into a home in Lexington Monday morning.

According to the coroner, a 19-year-old man broke into a home on the 1100 block of Jouett Creek Drive and was shot by the homeowner. He died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The coroner says the entire family was inside the home at the time, including the children. There are no physical injuries to the family, but the coroner added the experience is mentally disturbing.

According to the coroner, the mother and children have left, while the father has stayed behind to make a statement to the police. Investigators do not believe the family and the 19-year-old knew each other prior to the break-in.

The 19-year-old’s body is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office after the Fayette County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 man is dead after a burglary in Lexington this morning.

Lexington police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Jouett Creek Drive for a reported burglary at a home.

When they arrived they found 1 man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Police say all parties involved have been contacted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

—–

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 is monitoring a large police presence at a home on Jouett Creek Drive.

The home has crime scene tape wrapped around the front.

This is a developing story.

We’ll keep you updated as we know more.