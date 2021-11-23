UPDATE: Scott County Humane Society fundraising to build new adoption center

The Humane Society has raised close to $135,000 of its $675,000 dollar goal so far.

UPDATE: LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Humane Society Board Chair Kristen Lowry says plans for a new adoption center have been in the works for the past 4-to-5 years.

“We’re desperate for it, everyday we run into a problem and we say well, if we had our new facility, it wouldn’t be an issue” said Board Chair, Kristen Lowry.

The Humane Society works as a foster program, taking animals from the local animal shelter and finding them temporary homes, but Lowry says the 1700 square foot space they have been working with just isn’t cutting it.

“Right now we’re at Indian acres, it’s a strip mall. If we have a dog there and want to take him to the bathroom, we have to walk him on the, you know, strip in the parking lot. We have nowhere to go, we have nowhere to keep dogs there even on a temporary basis” said Lowry.

The new 5000 square foot adoption center would act as a meet and greet hub for those looking to adopt.

It would have separate greeting rooms for cats and dogs, isolation areas for animals first coming in, in case they are sick, a meeting room for the board, storage areas and more.

And, now that the land on Lexington Road in Georgetown has been purchased with money from two donors..meeting their fundraising goal is the next step.

“We have a pledge, an anonymous donor who will pledge up to $100,000 right now as matching funds for other donations. So, that is why we are really trying to make a plug here you know towards the end of the year, it is the giving season. So really trying to get some larger donations to match that. So if we can match that with $5,000 or $10,000 donations we would have $200,000 and we would be more than halfway to our fundraising goal” said Lowry.

The hope is for construction to start next summer and be done by this time next year.

“An adoption center that would just support our families, support our efforts is just essential to us” said Lowry.

Information on how to donate can be found here.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Thanks to a supporter’s donation, the Scott County Humane Society (SCHS) has purchased a 4.5 acre lot in Georgetown to build a new 5,000 square-foot adoption and education center.

The facility’s space will allow for more adoptable cat and dog housing, meet and greet rooms for adopters to meet their new pets, room to isolate sick animals as they heal, a large community room for pet ownership education as well as wash, grooming and laundry areas.

“This adoption center has been a long time coming,” said Kriss Lowry, Board Chair of the Scott County Humane Society. “Thanks to a very gracious supporter, we purchased the land and the development plans have been approved. It is time for us all to make this a reality for homeless and in-need animals. We are asking for help from our generous community.”

The SCHS is starting a public campaign asking the community for help so construction can begin. To support the project, click here for more details.