UPDATE: Rescheduled construction for new lanes in Fayette County

Intersection of WB Mercer Road to NB Greendale Road/KY 1978

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update. Construction of new lanes is rescheduled for the intersection of Westbound Mercer Road to Northbound Greendale Road/KY 1978.

According to KYTC, the first phase of work included the removal and rebuild of a section of dry stack stone wall to provide space for the lanes. The asphalt base will now be applied for the new thru and right turn lane at the intersection.

Note: work was not performed on Thursday, Nov. 11, due to inclement weather

Friday, Nov. 12 – currently and until 5 p.m.

Westbound Mercer Road onto Northbound Greendale Road/KY 1978 – the intersection

asphalt base application for the thru lane and right turn lane will be in effect at milepoint 0.302

the work will be located off the shoulder of the existing Mercer Road

no lane closures or detours will be necessary

According to KYTC, all work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors.