UPDATE: Police investigating 5th shooting in 2 days

The investigation follows after a man walked himself into UK Hospital with bullet wounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning, the City’s 5th shooting in 2 days.

According to police, a man walked himself into UK Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 5 A.M.

Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the man is linked to a report of shots fired they received about an hour earlier in the 3300 block of Spangler Drive.

No suspect’s have been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.