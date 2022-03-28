UPDATE: PETA offering reward of up to $5,000 to find cat killer in Jessamine County

UPDATE:

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.(WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — PETA President and founder—and author of 250 Vital Things Your Cat Wants You to Know—Ingrid Newkirk is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing a local family’s cat by shooting him with a nearly 6-inch hunting dart. The cat, George, had been missing for four days when his guardians spotted his white paws peeking out from under their Applegrove Drive home—leading them to believe that the perpetrator trespassed in order to kill him.

In 2020, a cat on the adjacent Strawberry Lane died after being shot with the same type of hunting dart. Police say they have no leads in either case, and PETA is asking for the public’s help to prevent more violent attacks.

Photos courtesy of Jessamine County Animal Care & Control

“It’s critical to find these cats’ killer for their sake, but as criminologists know, people who pick on defenseless animals usually don’t stop there,” says Newkirk, “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward and for people to keep their cats inside where it’s safe.”

In her book, Newkirk lists many reasons—including dangers from traffic, dog attacks, sadistic humans, and infections from eating wildlife—why it’s important to keep cats indoors. She offers tips on enlivening an indoor cat’s life, including instructions on building a catio, providing a seat by a window that catches the sun, and even getting a cat used to going on supervised walks outdoors using a harness.

Tipsters should contact Jessamine County Animal Care & Control at 859- 881-0821.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) (MARCH 24TH, 2022) – Pet owners should watch closely after their pets when outside after two reports of cats being shot with a hunting dart in the same area.

Jessamine County Animal Care and Control says on Monday, a cat that had been let out in its own yard on Applegrove Drive was shot through the neck and killed with a hunting dart often used in wild boar hunting.

Investigators say in the same area in 2020, on Strawberry Lane, a cat was shot in the leg with the same kind of dart, but survived.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Animal Care and Control is asking anyone with information in either case to contact the office at 859-881-0821. Callers can remain anonymous.