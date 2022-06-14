UPDATE: Person believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts is found

UPDATE:

Nicholasville Police say after numerous calls Tuesday afternoon, they have identified the person who was driving the blue PT Cruiser. The person is believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

—-

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a car believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts.

Police are looking for a blue PT Cruiser.

Police say they have not seen a lot of these PT cruisers around town recently so they need the public’s help in finding it.

If you have any information or know who may own this car, you’re asked to contact Nicholasville Police.