UPDATE: One person dead, another found shot at accident scene in Lexington

The call came in just before 9:00 p.m. at Price Road and Fairdale Drive

UPDATE: (11:00 P.M.)(OCTOBER 28TH) (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a call of a car on its side on Price Road and Fairdale Drive at 8:51 P.M.

Police say 1 person was found dead inside the car. Another person, taken to the hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound that police say is non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of death of the other person in the car.

Investigators say right before the incident happened, police had just responded to a shots fired call on Breathitt Avenue, which is only 6 minutes away from Price Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Look for updates online and on ABC 36 News.

———-

LEXINGTON, Ky. (9:50 P.M.) (OCTOBER 28TH) (WTVQ) – One person is dead and another person with a gunshot wound was rushed to a hospital Thursday night in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the call came in at 8:52 p.m. at Price Road and Fairdale Drive.

Police say when officers arrived, they found one person dead inside a vehicle, but didn’t immediately know how or why the person died. They say another person at the scene was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Look for updates online and on ABC 36 News.