UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in accident in Madison County identified

UPDATE: (JUNE 14TH, 2022) – Kentucky State Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning.

State Police say 33-year-old Garrett Ray of Richmond was riding his motorcycle South on U.S. 421 near Battlefield Park when he lost control in a curve.

State Police say the motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into another car, driven by 57-year-old Ruth Dejarnette of Berea.

Dejarnette was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ray was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KSP is continuing to investigate.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist has been killed after an accident in Madison County, according to the Madison County Coroner.

The Coroner says a 33-year-old man was brought into Baptist Health Hospital after a motorcycle accident on Battlefield Memorial Highway.

The Coroner says the man was pronounced dead around 8:25 a.m.

His identity has not been released.

