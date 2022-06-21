UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified in Laurel Co. fatal crash

Officials say it happened at the intersection of Glenview Road, just 2 miles North of London

UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 21 2022) – The Laurel County Coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Edward Markham of East Bernstadt.

Officials say Markham crashed into a tractor trailer as it was pulling onto U.S. 25 from a business parking lot.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a tractor trailer.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 25.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.