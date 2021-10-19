UPDATE: Midway City Council denies water and sewer services to potential RV ‘Resort’

MIDWAY Ky. (WTVQ) (UPDATE) – “Any potential developers that want to come into Midway and change our town, I want to say this…Midway is not for sale.”

Strong words from council member Logan Nance after more than a year of planning, and months of discussions surrounding a potential luxury RV park and resort in midway.

On Monday, City Council members voiced how they felt, before voting on whether to provide water and sewer services to the project.

“We don’t want to be Lexington. We don’t want to be Georgetown, or Nicholasville or even Versailles. We want to keep Midway, Midway” said Nance.

“The proposal as it stands does not give me enough information to have certainty that the benefits are going to outweigh the way that this could harm our community”

The proposed park would sit on the Elkwood farm property with more than 97 acres in Woodford and 142 acres in Scott County.

It would allow 472 guest accommodations on the Woodford County side and 1,025 on the Scott County side.

Push back from those living in midway was mainly because of the size of the project, that it would increase traffic and change the community all together.

“There could be a potential use for that that would work but I don’t think this particular one will” said David Shaw, who lives in Midway.

But developers, Kentucky Bluegrass Experience Resort, already has the approval of the Woodford County Board of Adjustments, but postponed hearings in Scott County until the vote from Midway City Council on whether to provide water and sewer service.

The council voted unanimously to deny water and sewer services…sending developers back to the drawing board.

“As any property owner in the community, who has lawful land use, who asks for water and sewer should be granted water and sewer. I think it’s discrimination not to grant it” said Attorney for Kentucky Bluegrass Experience Resort, Hank Graddy,

Though unhappy with the decision, the developer’s next step will be to look into scaling back the size of the project and then bring it back to council in the future.

“I’m looking forward to making it, helping it fit this community and calming down some of the people who expressed fear” added Graddy.

MIDWAY, Ky. (ORIGINAL STORY) (JUNE 7, 2021) (WTVQ) – On Monday, the developers and owner of the Kentucky Bluegrass Experience Resort presented midway city council plans to build what they call a luxury RV park and resort.

The company owned by former UK football player, Andrew Hopewell.

“This has been in discussion for about a year, the purchase occurred in November I believe, November, December, and then in February they began regulatory process to get the approval” said Hank Graddy, an Attorney representing the company at City Council.

The RV park would be built on the Elkwood farm property which is split by two counties, a little more than 97 acres in Woodford and 142 acres in Scott county…with accessibility to the South Elkhorn creek.

“We believe the Elkhorn creek will bring people from around the country and certainly within a 200 radius to midway” said Graddy.

The park would have full amenity sites for RV’s and cottages, restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools and more.

Developers say it could cost around $120-160 a night…with the longest stay being six months.

There would also be day or seasonal passes to the resort.

But some people living in Midway are not so on board with the project…Attorney, Joe Childers presented council with a letter with a list of concerns. A copy of that letter can be found here 2021.6.7 Letter to mayor and council FINAL

“My clients are not necessarily opposed to the development as an RV park but the scale of this project is way too large in their view” said Childers.

The plan for the park is to have 472 guest accommodations on the Woodford County side and 1,025 guest accommodations on the Scott County side.

Sarah Day Evans is one of those concerned. She says those living in midway work to keep it a small community.

“It’s too much. It’s thousands of people for an area that we are known for land protection and thoughtful community planning” said Evans.

She wants council to hold a public hearing and period for public comment.

Council members also expressed their concerns, including an increase in traffic and the potential for the area to turn industrial in the coming years.

But developers already have the approval of the board of adjustments for the Woodford County side.

Their next step is asking City Council to annex the Woodford property into the city limits of Midway, so they can apply for the city to provide water and sewer services to the park.

Council did not vote in Mondays meeting and will discuss the proposal further.