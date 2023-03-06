UPDATE: Mayor Gorton gives another update on storm clean up efforts, power outages

UPDATE: (03/05/23)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – Mayor Linda Gorton today provided several updates on storm clean-up:

Kentucky Utilities currently estimates about 35,000 households in Lexington without power. Through mutual assistance partnerships, the company has secured an additional 1,500 resource personnel from utilities in various states who are working now with our employees and business partners. Some of those are staging at the Kentucky Horse Park. KU’s outage map now has estimated restoration times for some Lexington customers who remain without power. More will be added based on KU on-site assessment of system damage and the various degrees of difficulty of each repair job. At this point, KU does not have an estimated time when the bulk of all customers in Fayette County will have power restored.

The Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane will be closed on Monday. The Center does not have electricity and there are power lines down on Life Lane. The city’s satellite senior centers will be open. They are Bell House, open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at 545 Sayre Ave.; Black and Williams Center, open from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at 498 Georgetown St.; and Charles Young Center, open 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 215 Midland Ave.

People in need of help related to medical issues or exposure because of the wind storm and power outages can call 3-1-1 for referral. Cases will be referred to the Red Cross, which will assess each case individually to determine needs and appropriate assistance. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-RED-CROS or 1-800-733-2767.

Use caution when driving. There are continuing issues with traffic signals on many roads, including twisted signals at 10 intersections, making the signals hard to see; signals running on inverters at seven intersections; and dark signals at 10 intersections. Motorists should treat intersections where signals are dark as four-way stops.

Streets and Roads, with assistance from several other city divisions, has cleared the roads of storm debris wherever possible. About 15 intersections remain blocked because of downed power lines in the storm debris. City Street crews cannot clear the storm debris until electricians have cleared out the wires.

Lexington residents can take their storm debris – trees and yard waste – to the former Old Frankfort Pike Landfill, 1631 Old Frankfort Pike, at no charge. The site will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning today through Friday, March 10. A Fayette County driver’s license or other proof of residence in Fayette County is required. The entrance is off Old Frankfort Pike. The city will recycle the debris and turn it into compost.

Residents who cannot get their storm debris to the landfill can bring it out to the curb for pick up. Debris can be no longer than 12 feet in length, and 16 inches in diameter. Debris will not be picked up curbside until the city’s Streets and Roads crews finish clearing streets. Do not put storm debris into the street and do not block the sidewalk. Stack it between the sidewalk and the curb.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) (03/04/23) –

Clean-up began first thing this morning in Lexington, after a wind storm left trees on the ground, knocked out the electricity to thousands of homes, and left many intersections in the dark. Damage citywide is estimated in the millions.

“Like people all over our city, I was out in my yard this morning, picking up limbs, checking on neighbors, and on roof damage,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “City workers have been out since the storm began yesterday, helping citizens stay safe, and now assisting in the clean up. On days like this, I especially appreciate our city employees, who offer a helping hand and put the people they serve first. After all many of these people may be needed to clean up storm damage in their own yards.”

Gorton provided an update on storm cleanup work:

ELECTRIC SERVICE

Kentucky Utilities estimates that currently about 45,000 – 50,000 households and businesses in Lexington are without power. Ten schools are without power. The company hopes to have an estimated time of restoration tomorrow or Monday. This is the third most significant weather event in the last 20 years for KU, said KU spokesman Daniel Lowry.

KU crews continue to work around the clock to protect the public, assess and repair damage and safely restore customers. LG&E and KU have secured an additional 1,200 off-system resources from utilities from surrounding states. They are joining forces with the hundreds of LG&E and KU employees and area contractors in this massive, multi-day restoration event.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police responded to over 300 weather-related calls overnight, including trees and/or wires blocking roadways, traffic lights not working, power outages, alarms and traffic hazards. Because of increased demand for service, officers were held over from first shift, and third shift came in early.

Power inverters were deployed in intersections without power to operate the traffic signals, and barricades were placed to alert motorists of blocked roadways.

As of noon today over 20 intersections were still without power and either being controlled with an inverter or motorists are treating them as a four-way stop. Approximately 15 roadways are still blocked due to trees or wires.

FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES

Fire also responded to almost 300 calls yesterday, including calls for downed wires.

There was one structure fire on Courtney Avenue that was likely caused by a tree falling on the electrical wires to the home.

To increase its numbers and respond faster yesterday, Fire staffed HazMat 1, Collapse Truck 1, reserve Engine 37, Engine 38 and L17 with company officers, Academy instructors and students.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Lexington residents can take their storm debris – trees and yard waste – to the former Old Frankfort Pike Landfill, 1631 Old Frankfort Pike, at no charge.

The site will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 5, to Friday, March 10. “We will extend that deadline, if needed,” Gorton said.

A Fayette County driver’s license or other proof of residence in Fayette County is required.

The entrance is off Old Frankfort Pike. The city will recycle the debris and turn it into mulch.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

The Division of Traffic Engineering is working to get traffic signals up and operating. Currently there are about 20 traffic signals that are dark. Power inverters are in use at 25 signals. About 100 signals have twisted heads so motorists cannot see the face of the signal.

STREETS AND ROADS

Work continues to clear Lexington’s streets of storm debris. The Division has cleared 42 streets and has about 20 more to do.

PARKS

Three city golf courses are closed because of downed limbs – Lakeside, Picadome and Kearney Hills.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

The Lexington Division of Emergency Management is asking anyone who has experienced property damage in Fayette County due to today’s wind storm to report it here: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/fayetteKY/request.html .

The information will be used to determine total property damage from the storms in Fayette County.

State and federal funds may be available to offset some of the cost of storm damage, but it will take time for the assessment to take place.

This is not a promise of storm damage financial relief. This is for damage assessment only. Damages must be from the March 3, 2023 extraordinary wind event.

Reports will only be taken using this online form. Paper reports, emails or social media reports cannot be accepted.

When filling out the form, please note that some fields will automatically fill in, such as the address, city, state and zip code. Please attach any pictures you may have of the damage. Describe the nature of the damage in as much detail as you are able.

MEDICAL DEVICES

People who do not have electricity, but have medical devices that require electricity, can call 3-1-1 for assistance.