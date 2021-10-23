UPDATE: Mayor Gorton and FOP speak on new police contract, includes raises, civilian roles

Two civilians would join police disciplinary board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UPDATE) (WTVQ) – It’s a contract Mayor Linda Gorton says will address some of the cities toughest issues, including racial injustice, community trust, and difficulty retaining police officers.

“We know our community expects good policing and so one of the ways to get that is to ensure we are paying them correctly” said Mayor Gorton.

The contract covers 597 sergeant and officer positions and will include pay increases, as well as a $5,000 bonus….that comes from Federal ARPA money.

A portion of the cost of the raises was already in the budget.

The City will use savings from vacant positions to cover the rest of the cost.

The City says the financial impact will be $21.3 million over four years.

“We are currently in the hiring process and hopefully that will draw some new recruits to us that want to join the Lexington Police Department and hopefully the increases in salary over the next four years and the increases they will see right away will help us retain senior officers” said Assistant Chief, Eric Lowe.

It’s an agreement all parties are happy with.

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell saying “The end agreement is the result of hard work, cooperation and understanding from both sides. The City of Lexington, its officers and its community are a lot better off with this contract than without.”

It also adds 2 civilians on the internal police disciplinary board that was a request by the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality.

Mayor Gorton says the addition of the civilians came to the forefront following a year of protests, and issues surrounding racial injustice and law enforcement.

“It’s important to have civilians and part of the value of having civilians on that disciplinary review board is that they bring a different perspective, they bring, we believe they will bring a community perspective” added Mayor Gorton.

When asked how much of the process will change with the addition of civilians on the board…FOP President Russell says “The addition of civilians to the disciplinary board will have little effect on discipline because he says all good cops want all bad cops gone.”

The contract must now be approved by the Urban County Council. An initial vote is set for next Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(ORIGINAL STORY) (WTVQ) – Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a new four-year contract agreement that could be formally approved as early as next week.

The deal ends what have sometimes been contentious behind-the-scenes talks and disagreements over some issues, including staffing levels and pay. The new deal does address several issues important to both sides.

The contract, which will get its first review Tuesday by the Urban County Council, features:

Pay increases designed to improve recruitment and retention;

2 civilians on the Internal Police Disciplinary Board, which city leaders describe as a “huge step forward in accountability and transparency” which was sought by the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality;

$5,000 bonus.

The contract covers 597 sergeant and officer positions. A contract with higher-ranking officials was reached earlier.

The Police Review Board is five members of the Command Staff, which is assistant chiefs and commanders, two supervisors from the FOP and two civilians appointed by the Mayor.

The $5,000 bonuses are coming from federal ARPA money.

A portion of the cost of raise, which is retroactive to July, already in the budget. The city will use savings from vacant positions to cover the rest of the cost. Overall, the financial impact will be $21.3 million over four years, according to city leaders.

“We are investing in our police. We knew that recruiting was an issue and we knew that retention was an issue. We have to get them in the door and we have to keep them. So we focused on starting pay and pay to retain officers. We know that we needed to improve our competitiveness. We are competing with everyone in the country, basically,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

“One of my top priorities was to have civilians on our internal police disciplinary review board. This contract puts two civilians on the internal review board. It’s a big change. This is a big step,” Gorton added.

Contract now must be approved by the Urban County Council. It will get an initial vote next Tuesday.