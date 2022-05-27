UPDATE: Man who shot and killed teen in Fayette Mall sentenced

Xavier Hardin was sentenced to 22-years on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who shot and killed a teenager in Fayette Mall in Lexington nearly two years ago was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

According to Fayette Circuit Court records, 21-year old Xavier Hardin was sentenced to 22-years in prison and ordered to pay $8,212 in restitution charges for his victim’s funeral and burial expenses.

He was given credit for nearly two years already served since his arrest, according to court records.

Earlier this year Hardin, who was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal for his role in the shooting death of 17-year old Kenneth Bottoms, Jr. in August 2020 inside the mall. Two bystanders were injured in the shooting.