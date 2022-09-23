UPDATE: Man identified in Jennifer Road shooting

The Fayette County Coroner says Raymond Bernard Brooks, 51, died from a gunshot wound at U.K. hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/22/22, 8:13 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Rd as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks.

According to the coroner, Brooks died at U.K. hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

9/22/22, 2:17 p.m.

Police say a man shot on Jennifer Road has died and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

9/22/22, 2:08 p.m.

Lexington police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

According to police, a call for a person with a gunshot wound was placed at 12:01 p.m. When police and fire arrived on scene, the fire department transported a victim to a local hospital.

Police added more information will be released later.

