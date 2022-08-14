UPDATE: Man dies after being shot on Centre Parkway Saturday night
UPDATE: (08/14/22)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man shot Saturday night on Centre Parkway has died, according to Lexington Police.
The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man as 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.
—-
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (08/13/22) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
A man who was shot was taken to the hospital.
Police say a heavy police presence will be in the area as they investigate.