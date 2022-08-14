UPDATE: Man dies after being shot on Centre Parkway Saturday night

UPDATE: (08/14/22)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man shot Saturday night on Centre Parkway has died, according to Lexington Police.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man as 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.

—-

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (08/13/22) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police say a heavy police presence will be in the area as they investigate.