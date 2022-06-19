UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by a car on Winchester Rd Saturday

UPDATE: (JUNE 19TH, 2022) – The man hit by a car on Winchester Road Saturday has died.

The Fayette County Coroner identifies the victim as 23-year-old Cody Dillon Kirk of Georgetown.

The Fayette County Coroner says Kirk was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Winchester Road near Detroit Avenue, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lexington Police are investigating.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after they say a man was hit while crossing the road.

Investigators say a man crossed in front of traffic near the intersection of Winchester Road and East Seventh Street when he was hit. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Winchester Road by Detroit Avenue is expected to be shut down for about an hour.

The LPD Collision Reconstruction was called out to investigate.