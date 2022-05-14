UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting, killing woman in Todd County

David Slagle is accused of shooting and killing a woman

UPDATE: (MAY 14TH)

CLIFTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – KSP says on May 14th, troopers arrested 44-year-old David Slagle in connection with the murder. Slagle is being held in the Logan County Detention Center.

—–

CLIFTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman Friday in Todd County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Department requested Kentucky State Police investigate a shooting on Heltsley Road.

When KSP Detectives arrived on the scene shortly after 9:00 a.m., they found 57-year old Deborah McGee, of Lewisburg, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 44-year old David Slagle, of Lewisburg.

He’s described as 5’9″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

KSP says he was last seen on KY 107 near the Todd-Logan County line.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at 270-676-3313 or call 911.