UPDATE: Man arrested for 2021 murder of Jesse Jimenez, pleads not guilty

Police alerted when another man shows up at hospital

UPDATE: (JUNE 21, 2022) – Okorley has plead not guilty Tuesday to the murder of 32-year-old Jesse Jimenez.

Okorley’s bond remains at $885,000.

A hearing is set for June 29th.

——

UPDATE: (WTVQ/JUNE 21, 2022) – An arrest has been made in the November murder of Jesse Jimenez.

40-year-old Robert Okorley has been charged with murder, assault, attempted murder, criminal mischief and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Police say Okorley was arrested Monday.

Okorley is currently in jail in Fayette County.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday (June 21) afternoon.

—-

UPDATE POSTED 11 a.m. Saturday, NOV. 6, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man fund shot to death in a downtown Lexington apartment early Friday morning has been identified as 32-year-old Jesse Jimenez, according to Fayette County Corner Gary Ginn.

He died from a gunshot wound at 721 W. Main St., Ginn said.

He is the city’s 33rd homicide victim f the year.

UPDATE, POSTED 3:45 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Video from a business one the first floor shows several women running from the building where a man was found fatally wounded in an apartment upstairs, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Police responded to the area of Main Street and Oliver Lewis at about 2:40 a.m. for a shots fired call but didn’t find anything. A few minutes later, a man showed up at UK Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and told police the shooting had occurred at the building in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Officers returned and found the victim dead in an apartment. The video from The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide on W. Main Street.

The video from Trifecta, a web design and marketing agency, may help police in their investigation, according to the Herald-Leader story.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 A.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say Lexington has suffered its 33rd homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death in a downtown apartment behind Rupp Arena early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to call of “at least five shots fired” in the 700 block of Main Street behind Rupp at abut 2:45 a.m. That was followed moments later by a call of shots fired in the Manchester Street area, which is nearby. Officers didn’t find anything initially but minutes later, a man walked into the UK Medical Center with non-life-threatening gun shot wounds, police said.

That victim directed police to an apartment at 721 W. Main St. where they fund a man dead, according to police.

Police later confirmed the case as a homicide from gunshots.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Other details also have not been disclosed as the investigation continues.

The homicide is the 33rd of the year, one short f the record set last year. All but one have been in shootings.