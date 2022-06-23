UPDATE: Man accused of punching Louisville’s mayor arraigned in court Wednesday

Antwon Brown appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing

UPDATE (6/22/22) – The man accused of punching Louisville’s mayor was in court on Wednesday. According to ABC-affiliate WHAS, Antwon Brown appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing where his cash bond was lowered from $25,000 to $5,000, cited as closer to the amount set for similar kinds of misdemeanor cases.

According to WHAS, it comes as court documents reveal details into Brown’s criminal history, including two previous assault charges both amended down to harassment. In 2019, he was found guilty of throwing a man off a front porch.

Brown is due back in court on June 30.

ORIGINAL POST (6/21/22)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting Louisville’s mayor. The incident reportedly happened over the weekend during Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth events at Fourth Street Live.

Louisville Metro Police say 30-year-old Antwon Brown was arrested Tuesday and is facing a charge of assault in the fourth degree for reportedly punching Fisher.

Brown was booked in jail. He’s set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

In a statement, LMPD thanked everyone who shared photo’s of the suspect.