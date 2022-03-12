UPDATE: Lexington’s Division of Streets and Roads scaling back snow operations as roads clear

Lexington saw about 4.5 to 5 inches of snow overnight

UPDATE: (MARCH 12TH, 2022, 4:30 P.M.)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The city’s Division of Streets and Roads is beginning to scale back its snow event operations.

“The roads are in really good shape,” Deputy Streets and Road Director Scott Garthee says. “The sun came out, the ground temperature rose above 32 degrees and the snow melted.”

Garthee says the only remaining trouble spots are where the sun can’t reach the roadway, “like on the shady parts of Delong Road.”

A smaller Streets and Roads crew will handle slick-spot call-outs this evening and Water Quality crews will handle their own call-outs, Garthee says.

The Office of Homelessness will still work under its emergency weather response plan until Sunday morning. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. All emergency shelters will be expanding space and accommodating those who may have been restricted in the past. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. If you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

UPDATED STORY POSTED MARCH 12, 2022 AT 1:15 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Crews from the city’s Division of Streets and Roads are continuing to clear and treat Lexington roadways this morning. The dayside crew started at 8 a.m. and is expected to work a 12-hour shift.

“Right now, we are encountering a lot of running water from melting snow,” says Streets and Roads Project Manager Senior Bill Osborne. “The sun has come out and is really helping activate the salt to work.”

While most main roads were plowed overnight, Osborne says crews are now plowing turn lanes as needed. He says that crews are currently working Rank 3 and 4 streets. Rank 3 roadways are major collector streets that connect major arterial streets to residential streets. Rank 4 streets are usually within residential areas and allow residents access to main roads.

Crews plan to continue working Rank 3 and 4 streets and to monitor conditions in areas that have already been worked, especially the downtown area. Osborne says a smaller crew will start work at 8 p.m. and stay until midnight unless conditions warrant otherwise.

Lexington Police handled 2 injury collisions and 10 non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m. Police said there had been no significant incidents since daybreak.

The Office of Homelessness has activated its emergency weather response plan until Sunday morning. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. All emergency shelters will be expanding space and accommodating those who may have been restricted in the past. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. If you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

In addition to Streets and Roads crews, the snow removal effort is being handled by city employees from Environmental Services, Parks, Waste Management, Water Quality, Code Enforcement and an outside contractor.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MARCH 12, 2022 AT 6:57 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the National Weather Service, Lexington received about 4.5 to 5 inches of snow during the overnight period.

According to the City of Lexington, crews from the city’s Division of Streets and Roads have spent the overnight salting and plowing roadways. Dayside crews are expected to take over clearing roads around 8 A.M.

According to the City, crews started with clearing main roads, like Main Street, Richmond Road, and Nicholasville Road. Crews will then begin to clear connecting roads, like Loudon Avenue and Red Mile Road. Smaller, residential streets will be next.

The National Weather Service says snow has decreased to widely-scattered light showers, but is cautioning drivers to be wary of patches of black ice on snowy roads during the morning hours, as well as reminding the public to dress warmly due to single-digit temperatures and wind chills.

Lexington Police reported handling 2 injury collisions and 10 non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m. Northbound I-75 was shut down near the Athens-Boonesboro Road exit after a semi jackknifed.

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet continues to recommend avoiding non-essential travel while our viewing area is still experiencing a winter storm.

The City of Lexington is reminding everyone to be aware of people who may need shelter during this time.

If you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.