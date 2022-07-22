Update: Judge has ruled abortions can continue in Kentucky for now

According to ABC-affiliate WHAS, the decision states, “The Plaintiffs have demonstrated at very least a substantial question as to the merits regarding the constitutionality of both the Trigger Ban and the Six Week Ban.”

The ACLU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood, on behalf of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center issued a joint statement on Friday:

“Once again, the courts have rightly stopped Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s relentless efforts to ban abortion, which would have devastating consequences for Kentuckians. No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will or flee the state to access essential health care. Kentuckians have a right to abortion under the state constitution, and we’ll continue fighting for that right so that every person in the commonwealth can get the care they need.”

Statement from David Walls, Executive Director of The Family Foundation:

“Judge Perry’s appalling action to issue a temporary injunction against enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act is egregiously wrong and unjustifiable. Perry continues to blatantly disregard the Commonwealth’s pro-life laws, history, and the U.S. Supreme Court. But make no mistake, Kentucky’s prohibition on abortion is still the law of the land in Kentucky. The Kentucky Supreme Court must end this injunction immediately to ensure that the abortion industry stops killing children in the womb in violation of the law.”

“Judge Perry’s suggestion that the Kentucky Constitution somehow secretly contains a right to terminate the life and stop the beating heart of an unborn human being, despite Kentucky’s clear 150-year pro-life history, is absolutely absurd. This is also a crystal-clear reminder why Kentuckians must ensure that this injustice is only temporary and this state-level judicial activism can never happen again by passing the “Yes for Life” Constitutional Amendment on November 8,” Walls concluded.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement Friday:

“A Louisville Judge’s decision today to continue halting Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing, and we will seek appellate relief. The Judge’s suggestion that Kentucky’s Constitution contains a right to abortion is not grounded in the text and history of our state’s governing document. We will continue our steadfast defense of these bipartisan laws that represent the Commonwealth’s commitment to the lives of the unborn.”

As ABC36 has reported, the two Kentucky abortion clinics filed for an injunction in court July 6 to block the state’s near-total ban on the procedure, one of numerous such efforts across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.