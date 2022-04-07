UPDATE: Judge dismisses criminal charges in duck boat accident that killed Kentuckians

Jayden Coleman, who was a high school student in Lexington at the time of the accident, lost nine family members

GALENA, MO. (WTVQ) – It’s one of the deadliest boat accidents in U.S. history, seventeen people killed and now, nearly four years later, all 63 criminal charges filed by state prosecutors in Missouri have been dropped against the boat’s captain and two other employees.

Judge Alan Blankenship on Tuesday announcing in court he didn’t feel the evidence supported the levels of criminal intent as defined by statute.

The duck boat capsized with 31 people onboard on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri in July of 2018. A thunderstorm blew-up with winds estimated at sixty miles per hour while the boat was out on the lake. When the boat capsized during the storm, all 31 people were tossed into the water, including children.

Jayden Coleman, who was a student and football player at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School at the time of the accident, lost nine family members in the tragedy. Among those victims, Butch Coleman, who was a member of the first integrated class at Harlan County High School.

Prosecutors argued the three duck boat employees were negligent in allowing the boat to enter the water despite several weather warnings.

The judge ruled the employees weren’t reckless, that they knew about the stormy weather, but not the high winds.

The criminal charges, including first-degree involuntary manslaughter, were dismissed without prejudice, so they could be refiled. The Missouri attorney general told ABC affiliate KSPR-TV, his office is hoping to refile and that he was disappointed in the court’s decision, adding, the pursuit of justice isn’t over.