UPDATE: Frankfort Police identify man killed in Saturday shooting

Police say the suspect is identified, but do not have anyone in custody at this time.

UPDATE: Frankfort Police have identified the victim in a shooting near Tractor Supply over the weekend.

Police say the victim is 41-year-old Dustin C. Northington of Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are still looking for the suspect connected to a fatal shooting over the weekend.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the shooting happened early Saturday morning around 1:15 close to the Tractor Supply store on Arrowhead Circle.

The victim of the shooting has been described as a white man in his forties.

The investigation remains ongoing.