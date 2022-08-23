UPDATE: Former LMPD officer, Kelly Goodlett pleads guilty to charge in Breonna Taylor case

UPDATE: (8/23/22)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Louisville police detective admits she helped mislead a judge into authorizing the raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment, that led to her death

Kelly Goodlett has pleaded guilty as expected to a federal conspiracy charge Tuesday afternoon.

Goodlett is accused of conspiring with another officer to falsify information in order to acquire the search warrant used for access to Breonna Taylor’s apartment and attempting to hide it after the fact.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black medical worker, was shot to death by Louisville police officers who knocked down her door while executing that search warrant in march of 2020. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police, who returned fire, killing Taylor.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney general Merrick Garland announced criminal cases were being brought against Goodlett and three other LMPD officers in connection to Taylor’s death.

A judge has now set Goodlett’s sentencing date for November 22nd.

A conspiracy conviction carries a sentence up to five years in federal prison.

According to WHAS in Louisville, Goodlett’s attorney did not comment exiting the courthouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WHAS) – The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.

Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Louisville police Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland on Thursday.

According to ABC-affiliate WHAS, Joshua Jaynes was arrested Thursday.

Garland says federal officials “share but cannot fully imagine the grief” felt by Taylor’s family. He said “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”

