UPDATE: Family calls for justice, remembering loving father, brother

According to Lexington Police, the investigation into 29-year-old Dietrich Murray's death is still ongoing

UPDATE 10 P.M. SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s 32nd murder of 2022 claimed the life of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray Wednesday morning. Murray was found near the R.J. Corman bridge at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway, when witnesses say they saw him fall into the street. Police later discovered the shooting happened on Dakota Street, less than a mile from where he was found. Murray’s sisters spoke out to remember him and to call for justice.

“He had his own mind, he did his own thing,” says Jessica Jones, one of Murray’s sisters. “He was just a genuine person, he was real all the time.”

Murray was shot Wednesday morning and died shortly after from his injuries. His sisters are upset as they say they still haven’t been able to see him.

“We feel it but it still seems unreal. We want to see him, identify him, we still haven’t got to do that,” says Jones.

“My sadness has turned into anger because he was murdered,” says Dalisa Taylor, another of Murray’s sisters.

Murray’s sisters say he was a father of 5 and loved his kids more than anything.

“He was crazy about his kids. He was proud of them and that’s basically all he talked about,” says Jones.

His family says when he wasn’t talking about his kids, he was talking about his music and how he wanted to be a rapper.

“I remember I picked him up and we went to Walmart and we were walking around, we were shopping and he had his music playing on his phone and I said ‘brother, turn that music off, we’re in Walmart’ and he said ‘sister, I just need to listen to my music’,” says Taylor.

“It kept him in a good place,” says a third sister.

His sisters say no matter what, he always ended every conversation the same way.

“He always say ‘I love you’. If he had no more conversation it was ‘I love you’,” says Jones. “That was the exit, conversation over.”

His family says being able to lean on each other is needed during this tragedy but they all want one thing.

“If anybody knows anything, come forward. Please. He didn’t deserve it, he didn’t deserve it at all,” say his sisters. “Put yourself in our shoes, please.”

The family says with everything being so raw right now, they aren’t sure if they’ll do a vigil. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses, you can find the link to it HERE.

UPDATE: 12:19 P.M.

LEXINGON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner’s office has released the name of the victim in Wednesday morning’s shooting.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray.

Police continue to investigate.

UPDATE: 12:09 p.m.-

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting has died.

According to police, the shooting happened near Loudon Avenue and N. Broadway. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Police say they responded to a call at around 7:45 a.m to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway for a man that had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Dakota Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL POST:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found shot Wednesday morning in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was found shot around 7:45 AM at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man’s condition is life-threatening.

Police say the investigation has led them to a residence at 765 Dakota Street. No other information is available at this time.

ABC 36 has a crew on-scene. Stay with us for updates.