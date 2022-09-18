UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody in Lexington

UPDATE (9/18/22)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –

Inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the Lexington Division of Community Corrections’ custody, according to Community Corrections.

Major Matt Lemonds says with assistance from the Lexington Police Department, Collins was placed back into our custody early Sunday.

Collins had failed to return from a court ordered pass on September 15, 2022. She is being held on a new charge of Escape in the Second Degree along with her previous burglary and theft charges.

—–

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Collins after they say she was given a court-ordered pass but failed to return to the jail.

According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 on the court-ordered pass. Collins was scheduled to return at 7 p.m. but failed to do so.

According to investigators, Collins was being held on burglary and theft charges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lexington Police Department.