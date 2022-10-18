Day 2 of FBI search underway at Bardstown farm, in relation to Crystal Rogers case

10/18/22

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Day two of the search on the Houck family farm is underway.

The farm is just 9 miles from Bardstown and belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, who was Rogers’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

Brooks is also the main suspect in the case, though he has never been arrested or charged.

According to WHAS, cadaver dogs are being used in this search, as well as heavy duty excavating equipment, digging in multiple parts of the farm.

FBI agents began their search yesterday, executing a new search warrant. In order for a new search warrant to be served to get back on the property, the FBI must have new evidence; what that evidence may be, the FBI is not saying right now.

There was also an FBI mobile command center on the scene, and dozens of law enforcement vehicles at the farm Monday and back again Tuesday.

Agents have been searching barns, ponds and woods with heavy equipment, according to WHAS.

Ballard said Monday that it’s because of the help from the community that the search for her daughter continues.

“Without the support of this community backing me, I could not be where I am at today, it’s nice to know people feel what I feel in my heart and that they really do support me on that,” said Ballard.

The FBI told WHAS that agents will be back for a 3rd day of searching, as they have not yet found what they are looking for.

10/17/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.

Rogers has been missing since July 2015 when her car was found with a flat tire on Bluegrass Parkway, near Exit 10. Her personal belongings and keys were still inside. Since then, multiple searches were conducted and her case was featured on Discovery Investigation and Oxygen.

In 2020, the FBI officially took over Rogers’s case, and Rogers’s mother, Sherry Ballard, said at the time, she “begged for this.”

“I’ve done everything possible that I could to make them stand up and take attention because I think I need someone of their magnitude to break this case and give me the justice that I need,” Ballard told ABC 36.

She said since then, the searches felt different and she was relieved the FBI took over the investigation because they have resources the local agencies don’t have.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the FBI at http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com or call 502-263-6000.