UPDATE: Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner has released the identity of the motorcyclist who died in a Friday afternoon car crash.

The coroner says 29-year-old Brandon Mayle-George died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Lexington police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Leestown Road and Chestnut Ridge Drive.

Lexington police say a car collided with the motorcycle driven by Mayle-George. Mayle-George was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash.