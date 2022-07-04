UPDATE: At least 6 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Illinois 4th of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) – Police say at least six people are dead and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop Monday morning using a high-powered rifle that was recovered at the scene. Covelli says police believe there was only one shooter but warn he should still be considered armed and dangerous. Police have not released any details about the victims.

—-

UPDATE: The City of Highland Park providing this update:

“Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.”

—-

CHICAGO – (AP) -Authorities say police are responding a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb. No casualties have been officially reported, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. Monday but was halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses say they heard gunfire. Hundreds of parade-goers – some visibly bloodied – fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.”