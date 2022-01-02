UPDATE: 47-year-old Georgetown man killed in pedestrian vs. SUV crash

UPDATE POSTED `12:20 P.M. SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 47-year-old Georgetown man was killed when struck by a vehicle on McClelland Circle near Fincastle Way Saturday night.

According to Scott County Coroner John Goble, Christopher Bell was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

“Please join us in prayers for the family of Mr. Bell and all the first responders and persons involved in this matter,” the department said in a release. The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Georgetown Police/Scott County Sheriff Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Georgetown Police said at 7:33 p.m, officers responded to McClelland Circle near Fincastle Way and found the pedestrian was dead. Based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven west on McClelland Circle by Joseph Carhart struck Bell, who was in the roadway, police said. Carhart is cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said in a statement. The unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown/Scott County EMS, Scott County Emergency Management, and the Scott County Coroner’s Office

ORIGINAL STORY

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Frankfort Road and the Bypass.

Deputies are currently on scene of a serious injury accident between a car and pedestrian. They have been on scene since 8 P.M.