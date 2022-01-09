UPDATE: 39-year-old Lydia Cassady identified as woman killed in Nicholasville home

UPDATE: (1/8/2022) (WTVQ) -The Jessamine County Coroner has identified the woman who was shot and killed in Nicholasville Wednesday by suspect Kenneth Strange…who is still on the run

The coroner has identified the victim as 39-year-old Lydia Cassady….Strange’s longtime girlfriend.

According to her obituary Cassady was a CCMA for the Lexington Clinic. She loved animals, cooking, baking, art and being outdoors.

Her obituary says she loved horses and previously worked with the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center.

Her visitation will be held Friday January 14th at 4 p.m. at the Tucker, Yocum and Wilson funeral home…with her funeral held Saturday the 15th at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

A GoFund Me has been created to help with funeral expenses…you can find a link here.